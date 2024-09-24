MILWAUKEE — After a dominant 30-14 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 3, ESPN Wisconsin’s Jason Wilde joined Wisconsin’s Afternoon News to discuss the performance of backup quarterback Malik Willis, who stepped in for the injured Jordan Love.

Willis, traded from Tennessee to Green Bay for a seventh-round draft pick, completed 13 of 19 pass attempts for 202 yards and one touchdown, while also rushing for 73 yards and an additional score.

When asked if this was a revenge game for the former third-round pick, Willis offered a “just another game” response. Wilde, co-host of “Wilde & Tausch,” which airs statewide on ESPN Wisconsin, expressed some skepticism about Willis’s answer but praised him for taking the high road after being moved on by his previous team, stating, “He’s way more polite than I would be.”

The Packers (2-1) will next host the undefeated Minnesota Vikings (3-0) on Sunday afternoon in Green Bay.

