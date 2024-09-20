MILWAUKEE – Jackson Chourio better than Robin Yount? ‘The Kid’ sure thinks so.

“(Chourio) is so far ahead of where I was at that stage,” Yount told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Friday. “I was a peach-fuzzed, baby-faced, 165-pound weakling. This guy is a legitimate star. A wonderful young man.”

Yount met Chourio for the first time on Thursday, he said.

“We did an interview (with MLB) at a restaurant in town,” the hall of famer explained. “I’m extremely impressed by the young man.”

Yount also said getting post-season experience as a rookie will be a huge asset for Chourio.

He joined Wis. Morning News from outside American Family Field, where the Brewers were holding a Drive Thru Prep Rally for fans.

“The lines go all the off the parking lot,” Yount gushed. “It doesn’t surprise me. The fans are excited about what’s to come for the Brewers.”

