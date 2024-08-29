The University of Wisconsin Badgers football team begins the season Friday night against Western Michigan in a new-look Camp Randall Stadium complete with new offerings for fans in attendance.

Beginning Friday night, of-age fans will have the opportunity to purchase beer, wine and pre-packaged alcoholic drinks. This is the first time alcohol will be available to fans in general seating, and the Badgers will become the 16th Big Ten school to incorporate alcohol sales throughout the stadium.

University of Wisconsin Athletic Director, Chris McIntosh tells WTMJ, “This is something we’ve been working on for a long time in collaboration with campus.”

The University first tested the concept last year at The Kohl Center and LaBahn Arena with great success.

“We felt this was the right time to introduce it to Camp Randall,” McIntosh continued. “Our fans have been asking for this for a long time and as you look around the country – and certainly our conference – it’s something that’s more accepted and we felt like this was the right time.”

The only Big Ten Universities in the now 18-team conference that do not allow alcohol sales in the general seating area are Nebraska and Northwestern.

In addition to alcohol sales, every digital video board around the stadium has been replaced. McIntosh lauds the upgrade, saying “it’s like we’re going from tube televisions to whatever the latest in HD is…and I think that will add to the experience.”

Fans may also notice an empty seat.

A former Union Army training camp during the Civil War, more than 70,000 troops trained on the Camp Randall grounds. That military connection will be strengthened with the introduction of a Prisoner of War and Missing in Action Chair of Honor.

“This is a way for us to tell that story in a way we otherwise wouldn’t be able to,” McIntosh adds.

According to a press release from the University, the seat will be positioned on the Summit Credit Union Fifth Quarter Patio of the South End Zone. The empty seat symbolizes that there will always be a place in Camp Randall stadium awaiting the return of those who are POW/MIA.

Kick off for Friday night’s game is scheduled for 8:00 central time.