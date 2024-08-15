MILWAUKEE — After exerting all his options, Milwaukee Brewers All-Star Christian Yelich will undergo season-ending back surgery on Friday, he announced in a somber social media video on Thursday night.

An update I was hoping to avoid. Be back stronger. @Brewers pic.twitter.com/HWT0OOiJVo — Christian Yelich (@ChristianYelich) August 15, 2024

Yelich was recently placed in the IL to rehab his lower back with the goal of avoiding this outcome, but the 12-year veteran said in this video that “it just got to the point where it wasn’t getting better… [I] tried everything I could. Ran out of options and it came time to make a decision.”

The 32-year-old was quick to highlight that he intends to return for the start of next season and that this surgery shouldn’t have major longterm ramifications on his career.

Christian Yelich will undergo season-ending back surgery tomorrow in Milwaukee, performed by Dr. Brandon Rebholz. https://t.co/SiHT1jrDpJ pic.twitter.com/YsXlAz54QY — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 15, 2024

Before his season ended, Yelich led the league in batting average at 0.316 in what was shaping up to be one of the best years of his Brewers career.

The Milwaukee Brewers remain atop the NL Central with a 69-52 record, the third-best in the National League and the sixth-best in the MLB overall.

