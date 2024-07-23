GREEN BAY – Packers quarterback Jordan Love remained on the sidelines Tuesday, as his agent continued to hash out a contract extension with the team’s front office.

Despite Love not practicing, that doesn’t mean he is not being productive, according to Jason Wilde, of ESPN Wisconsin’s Wilde & Tausch.

“It’s a hold-in (not a hold-out),” Wilde told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Tuesday. He then shared a story from a conversation he had with back-up quarterback Sean Clifford.

“Clifford wakes up Monday morning knowing he’ll be running the Number One offense of the Green Bay Packers,” Wilde explained. “Clifford gets to the stadium at 7am. He’s bright-eyed and bushy tailed. He puts his stuff in his locker and he looks over to see Jordan Love’s backpack. Love is already in the building. Meeting with Matt LaFleur, going over stuff, etc. He’s not practicing, but he’s doing everything else.”

Wilde also said Love has 1000% backing of his teammates.

“That tells you everything you need to know.”

