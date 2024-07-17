MILWAUKEE — Green Bay Packers fans really are everywhere.

Guam delegate, Van Shelly is visiting Wisconsin for the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, but he’s been to the Badger state before…several times in fact.

“Even though I’m a resident of Guam for 45 years, our family is also season-ticket holders of the Packers and I’ve been a Packers fan all of my life.”

Shelly’s love affair with the Packers started at a young age.

“All the way back to Bart Starr and Kramer and the Ice Bowl,” he said. “I was 12 years old at the time and I said, ‘this is the team I love’.”

Shelly, who splits the season ticket package with his two sons, watched the Packers defeat the Patriots in New Orleans in Super Bowl 31, and is also a shareholder.

“I’m a die-hard Packers fan – have been all my life – and we have club seats at Lambeau Field.”

Shelly’s admission seemed to surprise fellow Guam delegate, Juan Carlos Benitez.

“This is the first I’m hearing about this,” Benitez said with a laugh.

Shelly estimates he’s been to Lambeau Field a dozen or so times and plans to make his next trip in November when the Packers host the San Francisco 49ers.

Hear the full conversation with Shelly, and fellow Guam delegate, Juan Carlos Benitez by clicking PLAY on the sound link above.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: Donald Trump Jr. reflects on the assassination attempt on his father – Wisconsin’s Afternoon News