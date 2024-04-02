MILWAUKEE — While delighted by their home team’s fourth consecutive victory to start off the 2024 season, some Milwaukee Brewers fans left American Family Field frustrated with the new parking system implemented by the team and Interstate Parking in time for Tuesday’s home opener.

This web-based parking system is meant to help fans either purchase parking ahead of the game and activate it on-site, or find a spot, enter their information, pay by scanning a QR code and following instructions on their smartphone. From there, license plate recognition technology would tell whether or not someone paid and on-site staff would enforce it.

Roughly an hour before first pitch, the Brewers posted to social media that connectivity issues were impacting some visitors’ ability to activate their parking. They confirmed that parking ambassadors would search the lots, assisting fans using handheld scanners. Just over a half-hour later, they followed up, saying violation notices would not be issued for Milwaukee’s home opener.

The following statement was issued on behalf of Interstate Parking President & CEO Tony Janowiec in the wake of this situation:

“The connectivity issues experienced by fans parking today at American Family Field were due to an Interstate technology configuration issue and not related to the Brewers or the MLB Ballpark App. We are working to correct the problem that lies within our app as soon as possible. Until it is resolved, and beginning with tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon’s game, we will revert to the traditional parking method that previously existed at the Ballpark. Cashiers will be scanning prepaid passes and accepting day-of-game payment upon arrival. We apologize for the inconvenience today and want to reiterate that no parking violations were issued to anyone at today’s game.”

It remains unclear how this issue will be addressed moving forward. 620 WTMJ’s Debbie Lazaga provided step-by-step directions on how to navigate American Family Field’s new parking rules for the 2024 Brewers season and beyond.

