The Milwaukee Bucks fell to the Portland Trail Blazers 119-116. Portland led 67-65 at halftime and by five at the end of the third. In the fourth quarter, the Trail Blazers pulled ahead by 10. Brook Lopez hit a three with just under three minutes left to cut the gap down to 113-112 and Milwaukee took a 116-115 lead off of a Giannis alley-oop from Damian Lillard, but Anfernee Simons converted on the next possession to give Portland the lead for good. Giannis led the Bucks in scoring with 27 points. Damian Lillard finished with 25. Up next, the Bucks travel to take on the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT.