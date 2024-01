The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Detroit Pistons 141-135 behind 45 points from Damian Lillard. After a strong first half, the Pistons struggled offensively to start the third quarter which allowed the Bucks to take the lead. Despite Detroit briefly pulling ahead in the fourth quarter, Milwaukee reclaimed the lead and held on. Up next, the Bucks and Pistons travel to Milwaukee for a rematch on Monday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CT.