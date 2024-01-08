The Green Bay Packers have qualified for the post-season and the overwhelming sentiment is they are playing with house money.

At the beginning of the season, the hope was that the Packers – the youngest team in the NFL – would show steady signs of growth and that Jordan Love would emerge as the quarterback of the future.

The Packers started the season 2-5 and finished the season 9-8.

Growth.

Over his last 8 games, Love threw 18 touchdown passes and just one interception.

It’s hard to be “the guy” after “the guy” and Love is it.

But the playoffs are not just the icing on the cake, and I guarantee the players are not just happy to be there.

The playoffs are the Packers reality. The Packers have earned the opportunity to keep playing. It’s OK to reset expectations and recognize the Dallas Cowboys stand in the way of their season – however improbable – continuing.

Get excited, get nervous, feel all the feels just like you did when Brett and Aaron did this and remember the last time the Packers represented the NFC in the Super Bowl, they eked their way in as a wild card team and the NFC’s lowest seed.

