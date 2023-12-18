MILWAUKEE – From a win streak to a lose streak, the Green Bay Packers took a 34-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in Lambeau Field. Former offensive tackle for the Packers weighs in on what went wrong and what to change.

“Defensively it was way too passive,” said Tauscher. “They never made anything happen. They say back and let Tampa dictate what they were going to do. That is why we’re sitting here talking about the defensive coordinator.”

Joe Barry’s defense got five sacks, no interceptions and allowed 34 points against the 7-7 Buccaneers. Baker Mayfield threw for 381 yards. Calls for Barry’s removal from the defensive coordinator position have been common this year but increased following the game. Barry joined the Green Bay Packers in 2021.

Tauscher says the the firing would certainly change things but would not be the cure for Green Bay.

“When things are great, your head coach is a genius,” said Tauscher “When they’re not, criticism reigns. You have to start with the fact that Matt LeFleur is the reason Joe Barry is in Green Bay.”

The Green Bay Packers are currently 6-8 with the hope of a playoff appearance fading. If the season ended today, they would be eliminated.

