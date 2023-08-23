MILWAUKEE – Moments before the first Republican National debate took place at Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson ended a weeks-long debate that was keeping the city on edge.

“I have made a decision,” the mayor said during an appearance with ESPN Milwaukee’s Scalzo and Brust. “The decision is that we’re going to let you guys stay on the air.”

An audible exhale, accompanied by celebratory DJ horns, flooded the airwaves of the wildly popular afternoon drive-time radio show hosted by Greg Scalzo and Ben Brust.

Per reports circulating via X (formerly known as Twitter), Mayor Johnson’s office had been flooded with at least one request to shut down 94.5 ESPN, owned by Good Karma Brands, due to a stunt pulled by Brust.

📢Breaking News📢@MayorOfMKE gives his decision on whether or not @ESPNMilwaukee can stay on air! pic.twitter.com/TueGMulCpy — Scalzo & Brust (@ScalzoandBrust) August 23, 2023

In a successful effort to create memorable, light-hearted and entertaining Green Bay Packers content during the annual training camp drought, the former Wisconsin basketball star sported an Aaron Rodgers New York Jets jersey at Packers training camp last week.

“In sports much like politics, you got to aim for the future. And we have a future. We have to reinforce our love for the Green Bay Packers,” Johnson exclaimed. “We got to find a way to move forward there. You guys are going to stay on the air to make sure, all of us, the collective listenership, that we continue to reinforce our collective love for Green Bay.”

Brust, who actively also supports new Packers quarterback Jordan Love, went viral when head coach Matt LeFleur obliged to autograph the new jersey of his former star QB.

When asked how Green Bay would perform on the field in 2023, Mayor Johnson was prepared with a new campaign slogan.

“Love conquers all,” predicting that the first-year starter would emerge victorious in all 17 regular season games.

Brust responded to the angry mob of fan bloggers and reddit users in the most 2023 way possible, creating even more epic content by reading their mean tweets.

All radio bits and creative content aside, Brust asked Johnson about additional pressures facing Love this season as the teams first full-time starting black quarterback.

“That’s a real thing,” Johnson, Milwaukee’s first elected black Mayor replied. “There’s a reason why historically you haven’t seen a lot of African American players in the role in quarterback. I think there will be additional scrutiny for Jordan Love.

“It’s not that he’s coming in as the quarterback of any old team. He’s coming in to be the quartberback of the Green Bay Packers, a team with a storied history going back to the beginning of the NFL. A team that had back-to-back hall of fame caliber quarterbacks in Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre. And there will be additional scrutiny because of that and because he happens to be an African American man, I absolutely believe that.”

As Wisconsin’s former all-time leading three-point shooter, Brust did what shooters do in the interview. He shot.

“Can you sign my Aaron Rodgers Jets jersey?” Brust asked the mayor.

“Well, I would not do that,” he politely declined.