MILWAUKEE — The force was strong with Christian Yelich, who hit multiple home runs for the ninth time in his career in the Milwaukee Brewers’ 4-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on AmFam Field’s Star Wars Night!

While Yelich was the hero Milwaukee needed, it was the late sacrifice fly by Joey Wiemer that sent Brian Anderson across home plate to secure the victory. His teammates celebrated by pouring a cooler over his head as they rushed onto the field in front of a raucous hometown crowd.

Milwaukee fell behind in several key margins including total hits (seven to Kansas City’s nine) and strikeouts (11 to KC’s nine). However, the team stuck to its strategy and limited game-breaking plays to keep it close before pouncing at a chance for victory in the final inning.

With his team’s offense falling short, Yelich emerged in the bottom of the third inning with a two-score home run that traveled 427 feet, giving Brice Turang a free path to home plate. Three innings later, he returned with a single home run that soared 375 feet to the left.

PREVIOUS GAME: Brewers take care of business in 5-1 win over Royals

Milwaukee Brewers & Newsradio 620 WTMJ celebrate Star Wars Night!

Fans were lined up long before first pitch for early access to all that came with Star Wars Night at American Family Field. Headlined by the ‘Ueck Skywalker’ bobblehead giveaway, which was sponsored by Newsradio 620 WTMJ, the ballpark was filled with in-game activations to celebrate their themed night.

On the upper level, fans were lined up to grab their limited-edition bobbleheads and meet with their favorite characters from a galaxy far, far away. Each of the players were given an interstellar makeover and Star Wars-themed nickname displayed prominently on the big screen while the opponents were reduced to Stormtroopers for the evening.

Wisconsin’s Afternoon News Co-Host Sandy Maxx returned to her own stomping grounds and made new friends with a charming Wookie!

