GREEN BAY, Wis. — While the entirety of the 2023-24 NFL schedule is set to be released on Thursday night, an early version of the Green Bay Packers schedule came out ahead of time, headlined by six primetime games including a Thanksgiving showdown with the Lions and a Monday Night Football face-off with Davante Adams.

The following schedule was released early by Packers beat writer Matt Schneidman of The Athletic via Twitter:

The Packers are slated to begin their season in Chicago on Sept. 10, 2023 — the start of a two-game road trip before their home opener against the Saints on Sept. 24. The following week, Green Bay is set to play its first primetime game of the year by hosting the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night of Week 4.

Green Bay returns to primetime the next week for a Monday Night Football matchup with Davante Adams and the Las Vegas Raiders before a Week 6 bye.

On Thanksgiving, the Packers will head to Detroit for a matchup with the Lions to kick off three consecutive weeks of primetime games. The team will return home for a Sunday Night matchup with the Chiefs in Week 13 before a Monday Night matchup with the Giants in Week 14.

While their Week 18 game vs. the Bears remains unscheduled, the Packers’ final road game of the season will come on New Years Eve in Minnesota.

Green Bay isn’t slated to play a 2022 Playoff team until Week 8 of the regular season.

