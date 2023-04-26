MILWAUKEE — Aaron Rodgers has arrived at his new place of employment. New York Jets owner Woody Johnson welcomed the former Green Bay Packers quarterback to 1 Jets Drive via social media.

Rodgers was traded from the Packers to New York earlier this week, more than a month after publicly saying he intended to play for the Jets in 2023.

The four-time NFL MVP will officially be introduced at 1 p.m. central, the press conference will be carried live on our sister station 94.5 ESPN, anchored by ESPN Wisconsin’s Ben Brust.

The trade included swapping first-round picks, moving up from 15 to 13. The Packers also collected picks 42 and 207 in the 2023 NFL Draft.

If Rodgers plays more than 65 percent of snaps for New York this season, Green Bay also receives New York’s first-round pick in 2024. If he doesn’t meet that threshold, it will be a second-rounder.

Rumors of a mutual interest between Rodgers and the Jets surfaced months before a deal was actually agreed upon. The Packers allowed their former franchise quarterback to meet with New York’s brass earlier this year to discuss a potential fit.

It’s widely expected that former first-round pick Jordan Love will step into the starting quarterback role with Rodgers off the roster.

