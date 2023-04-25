MILWAUKEE – Andrew Brandt sat next to Aaron Rodgers when he signed his first contract with the Green Bay Packers in 2005. Brandt has consistently recalled memories of being inside 1265 Lombardi Ave when the team decided to transition from Brett Favre to Rodgers in 2008.

Now a media member, the former Vice President of the team reacted to the Packers recent trade of Rodgers to the New York Jets.

So let me get this straight: the Packers get

A first-round pick swap in 2023

A high second-round pick in 2023

A likely first-round pick in 2024 (at worst a second)

A $60 million financial obligation taken off their hands

For

A player that was never going to play for them again. — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) April 24, 2023

On his podcast, “Business of Sports with Andrew Brandt,” he called it a “good deal” for the team and praised current general manager Brian Gutekunst for getting a haul in return for a player who was “never ever going to play for them again.”

“The Packers had leverage here and they used it,” he stated. “It’s a great deal for the Jets if he leads them to the Super Bowl, sure! What’s the chance of that? What’s the margin of error? One team makes it to the Super Bowl in the AFC.

“Oh, by the way, that conference has a team called the [Buffalo] Bills, a team called the [Kansas City] Chiefs, a team called the [Baltimore] Ravens, a team called the [Los Angeles] Chargers. Come on. A team called the Cincinnati Bengals.”

Deja Vu.

15 years ago we traded our HOF QB to the Jets and turned team over to a former 1st-round pick who'd been in the bullpen for 3 years.

Today the Packers traded their HOF QB to the Jets and turned team over to a former 1st-round pick who'd been in the bullpen for 3 years. — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) April 24, 2023

In return for the four-time MVP, Green Bay will swap first-round picks with the Jets, moving up from No. 15 to the 13th overall selection.

The Packers also gain the 42nd pick and the 207th in 2023.

Next season, the Packers will get the Jets’ second-round pick, unless Rodgers takes 65 percent of eligible snaps for New York. If he surpasses that threshold, the pick becomes a first-round choice.

What I still don't understand from a Jets perspective:

The 2024 2nd converts to a 1st with 65% playtime only?

No statistical conditions? No playoff conditions? Really? — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) April 24, 2023

Jordan Love, a first-round pick in 2020, is set to take over as QB1 in Green Bay.

Beyond the trade analysis; as a Packer fan and an Aaron fan, it is a sad day.

Packer fans will now experience, for the first time in 30 years, not having a franchise QB.

Aaron is a supreme talent, he made every game interesting. He will be missed.

Thought that needed to be said. — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) April 24, 2023

