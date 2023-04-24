MILWAUKEE — After missing all but a quarter of the Milwaukee Bucks’ first three Playoff games against the Miami Heat, superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to return to the lineup in Game Four.

As broken by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, this expectation was set with the caveat that Antetokounmpo will not have any setbacks during his regular pre-game shootaround. ESPN’s Jamal Collier was the first to report that Giannis was back on the practice court with his team on Monday morning.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the court with the rest of the team at shootaround this morning before Game 4 pic.twitter.com/edQEOP8hGL — Jamal Collier (@JamalCollier) April 24, 2023

Despite a resurgent Game Two, the Milwaukee Bucks have their backs against the wall down 2-1 on the road in Miami. However, the Heat are suffering from a wave of injuries beginning with the broken hand of Greenfield native Tyler Herro and a season-ending injury suffered by Victor Oladipo — both of whom primarily play the shooting guard position.

The Bucks listed Giannis as questionable heading into Monday morning. No other injuries have been reported at this time. The only other Bucks player listed as OUT with an injury is Wesley Matthews.

Should the Bucks win in Game Four, they would regain their homeport advantage and even the series at two games apiece, giving them the momentum necessary to extend and potentially win the series.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.

