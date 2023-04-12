MILWAUKEE —Although the No. 1 seed Milwaukee Bucks do not know who they will face yet, the team is set to host its first Playoff game of the 2023 NBA postseason on the afternoon of Sunday, April 16.

As announced by the NBA’s communications team on Wednesday morning, the Milwaukee Bucks will play at 4:30 p.m. CST (5:30 EST). They will compete against the Eastern Conference’s No. 8 seed — either the Chicago Bulls, Toronto Raptors or Miami Heat.

Through the NBA Play-In Tournament, the Bulls will visit Toronto on Wednesday night to decide who moves onto the final Play-In game against the Miami Heat. The winner of that matchup, slated for 6:00 p.m. CST on Friday night, will advance to play the Bucks in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

With the best record in the NBA, the Milwaukee Bucks earned home-court advantage for every round of the postseason. Boasting a 32-9 record at Fiserv Forum this season, which ties with the Boston Celtics for the best in the Eastern Conference, the road to the NBA Finals runs through Milwaukee.

The rest of the series schedule will be released in the near future as NBA leadership coordinates travel and broadcast schedules. Regardless of where the game is being shown, you can catch all of the Milwaukee Bucks’ postseason action by tuning into 620 WTMJ ahead of the tip-off.

Please note that the first Bucks playoff game of the season will air on TNT.

