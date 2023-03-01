Aaron Rodgers has proven that he will march to the beat of his own drum – and that includes his approach to deciding whether to return for a 19th NFL season or hang up his cleats and retire.

“I’m talking about it because it’s important to me. If you don’t like it, you think it’s drama or think I’m being a diva, then tune it out, that’s fine,” Rodgers said on the Aubrey Marcus Podcast.

Rodgers said if he decides to return to play football next season, he will begin with an honest conversation with the Packers to figure out where they stand. Speculation on Rodgers’ future with the team has been a hot topic of the offseason, with trade rumors and the status of Jordan Love

Rodgers said he doesn’t feel like he has to prove himself, but that he’s been doubted before and risen to the occasion.

“They thought I was done before I became COVID MVP twice,” he said, referencing his back-to-back MVPs.

Rodgers said the four-day darkness retreat he undertook marked a shift in how he approached his upcoming decisoin.

“Before it felt like there was one scary option and one unknown,” he said, referencing retiring at returning to play, respectively.

Now, Rodgers said he’s at peace with either option. And he said he’s getting ready to make his decision.

“It’s best for anybody who has an interest in this to make a decision sooner rather than later,” Rodgers acknowledged.