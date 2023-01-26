By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

The New York Jets have hired former Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett as their offensive coordinator.

The team announced the hiring Thursday of the 43-year-old Hackett, who replaces Mike LaFleur after coach Robert Saleh and the Jets interviewed at least 15 candidates for the vacancy.

Hackett went 4-11 in less than one season as head coach of the Broncos, who fired him a day after Denver’s 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas. Hackett replaced Vic Fangio last January but wasn’t able to build an offense that suited veteran Russell Wilson with the Broncos.

With the Jets, Hackett will be coming to a team that struggled mightily on offense in two seasons under LaFleur and is facing a major question at quarterback. Zach Wilson has not lived up to expectations after being selected second overall in the 2021 draft. Mike White and Joe Flacco, who both started at times in Wilson’s place, are scheduled to be free agents.

Jets owner Woody Johnson said after the season, during which New York finished 7-10 and on a six-game losing streak, he would “absolutely” be on board with acquiring a veteran quarterback in the offseason.

Hackett’s arrival will fuel some speculation about whether the Jets could pursue Aaron Rodgers, whose playing future is uncertain. Hackett and Rodgers have a connection: He served as the Packers’ offensive coordinator from 2019-21 with Rodgers as the quarterback.

Hackett and Saleh first worked together in Jacksonville from 2015-16 under coach Doug Marrone, when Hackett was the Jaguars’ quarterbacks coach and Saleh the linebackers coach.

The Jets also announced Keith Carter was hired as the team’s offensive line coach/run game coordinator, replacing the fired John Benton. Carter was Tennessee’s O-line coach the last five seasons.

