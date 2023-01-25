MILWAUKEE — Just as Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo return, another key member of the 2021 NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks team will be on the sidelines as Bobby Portis suffered an injury to his right knee.

As reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Portis’ injury is an MCL sprain in his right knee. This is a pesky injury with an unpredictable timetable, which is why Charania announced that the 27-year-old power forward/center will miss “some time” with no definite timeline as of yet.

Up to this point in the season, Portis is tied with combo guard Jevon Carter for the most games played on the Milwaukee Bucks this season with 47. According to sports medicine information published by Jr. NBA, most athletes are able to heal from MCL sprains without surgery by nursing it with ice, elevation, knee braces and compression.

Portis, one of the league’s top contenders for the Sixth Man of the Year award, is averaging 14.4 points and 10.1 rebounds per game on a hair under 50% shooting from the field. He’s been a crucial piece in keeping the team afloat while Giannis and Middleton healed from their respective injuries.

Middleton returned to the lineup on Monday night’s blowout victory against the Detroit Pistons after missing a month with a knee injury. He came off the bench for just eight shots, four assists and two rebounds in 15 minutes. The three-time All-Star has only played in seven games so far this season.

Now in his third season with the Milwaukee Bucks, Portis is as engaged with the Milwaukee community off the court as he is with head coach Mike Budenholzer’s system off the court. Luckily, the Bucks should be able to hold firm through Portis’ absence with their top three players back in the rotation.

