It would be very easy to overreact to the Bucks hanging 150 points on the scoreboard in the first game in a while with the big three of Giannis, Jrue, and Khris finally back together. Let’s tap the brakes and be cautiously optimistic, it was the 12-37 Pistons.

But it’s not a coincidence that the best quarter of the season was one of the few quarters all season the Bucks have been at full strength. Looking at the lineup combinations this season, let’s just put into perspective how little the big three have been together.

Here are a few trios that have played more minutes on the floor together than the intended trio: Connaughton/Ingles/Portis, Hill/Matthews/Nwora, Allen/Carter/Nwora … you get the idea?

A little past the halfway point of the season, let’s watch their minutes grow into better playoff seeding.