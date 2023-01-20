By HOWARD FENDRICH

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Sebastian Korda beat two-time runner-up Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (7), 6-3, 7-6 (4) in the Australian Open’s third round Friday night, the latest in a string of victories by young American men against top players at Melbourne Park.

Korda, the son of 1998 Australian Open champion Petr, is a 22-year-old from Florida who is seeded 29th.

He equaled his best showing at any Grand Slam tournament by reaching the round of 16.

The No. 7-seeded Medvedev won the U.S. Open two years ago and made it to the final in Australia in 2021, when he lost to Novak Djokovic, and 2022, when he lost to Rafael Nadal after holding a two-set lead.

