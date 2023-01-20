What more does Jrue have to do to be an All-Star?



He admitted he’s ok with have his own “holiday break” with family in mid-February.



But it should come in Salt Lake City — not on a beach somewhere.



Teammates, opponents, coaches will tell you he’s the best on ball defender in the NBA. He proved he can carry a team — in Giannis’s absence — he became the first Buck not named Giannis to score 35 or more points in consecutive games since Michael Redd in 2006.



He has just one All-Star appearance– and it came a decade ago in Philadelphia.



So how do we change this? Bucks fans can still do their part– fan voting accounts for 50 percent. Votes count 3 for 1 today. Do your part to help 21 get back to the All-Star game.



And while we’re at it, let’s see the Holiday Bros. and Antetokounmpo Bros at All-Star Weekend for 3-on-3 fun. It’s the content we need, and they deserve.