MILWAUKEE — There is a fine line between endearing and crazed when it comes to fan mail, but as former Wisconsin Badgers star J.J. Watt recently learned, it’s possible to walk the line between both.

In a social media post on Thursday morning, the Arizona Cardinals defensive end shared his perspective on a new gift from Wisconsin fans: an actual badger!

I have received a lot of wild fan mail over the years.



This package that arrived today is certainly being added to the list. pic.twitter.com/dxBi0rTwHE — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 5, 2023

Watt was shocked when he opened this package addressed to him and found himself face to face with a badger that was the subject of taxidermy. The creature is positioned upright with its claws out along with a bit of a goofy smile across its face.

The Wisconsin legend, who announced his intention to retire from the NFL at the end of this season, will add this to a long list of “wild fan mail” that he’s encountered during his years in the public eye.

Watt, one of three brothers in the NFL who grew up in and graduated from high schools in Pewaukee, Wisconsin, is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year who has been a force to be reckoned with whenever healthy. He has six seasons with 10+ sacks and two seasons with more than 20 sacks.

Some might say it was the Badger State that helped him carve a path in the pros. Clearly, his alma matter and fans like to view it that way as well.

