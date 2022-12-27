Subways and college athletic programs have this in common: transfer to your final destination. Well, for the NCAA, it’s not exactly set in stone when you decide to head to your next school.

Since December 5th, nearly 2,000 college football players have entered the portal, which is open until mid-January. 14 Badgers have departed the program since the new regime stepped in, quarterback Graham Mertz among the most notable – depending on who you ask.

Even Oklahoma State, who doesn’t have a coaching change with Mike Gundy, have 12 major players leaving – including their starting quarterback Spencer Sanders.

I’ve heard some sports talk radio hosts complaining about it, but let me give you a mental exercise. When coaches leave their schools prior to a bowl game, say they are entering the transfer portal. It’s funny how things flip when coaches have been doing it for years for no penalty, but now that the student-athlete has the power to leave as they wish too.

Luke Fickell was asked about the new transfer portal world and bowl season, and I thought he handled the question well. “We may have to reassess how we view bowls not as a culmination, but a look to the future.”

Covid’s free year of eligibility and no transfer penalty have impacted the popularity of the portal, but a lot of student-athletes are learning the grass isn’t always greener wherever you’re going.