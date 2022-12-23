GREEN BAY, Wis. — By signing a four-year, $68 million extension to stay with the Green Bay Packers, Elgton Jenkins has become the second-highest paid guard in the NFL.

As reported by numerous outlets including ESPN Milwaukee, Jenkins’ deal includes up to $10 million in incentives. At a base level, the 26-year-old Mississippi native will make $17 million per year on average.

To this point in his career, Jenkins has been forced to fill in at numerous spots on the Packers offensive line because of injuries and roster construction. He even played left tackle in place of Pro Bowler David Bakhtiari during the 2021-22 NFL season.

If not for the extension, Jenkins would’ve become an unrestricted free agent in March 2023, clearing the way for him to sign with another team or be designated under the franchise tag. Now, the team reserves the right to exercise its franchise tag on another player.

Jenkins is a Pro Bowl alternate this year for his versatility on the offensive line. He has allowed just three sacks this year while playing in 100% of the snaps in all 12 games he appeared in thus far.

The 2019 NFL Draft selection has gone through ups and downs including an ACL tear in 2021, but he has established himself as a core member of this Green Bay Packers team and under this contract, he will remain as such until 2026.