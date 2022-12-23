MILWAUKEE — World-renowned for his basketball skills, Milwaukee Buck superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is beloved for his play on the court and big personality off it. Now, he’s taking his talents to the world of Fortnite, one of the most popular online video games of the century, just in time for Christmas.

Giannis took to social media to announce his new partnership with Fortnite and its developer, Epic Games, with a hilarious skit in which the two-time MVP flies into the game with another version of himself.

As announced by Epic Games, Giannis is being added to Fortnite through its ‘Icon Series,’ which transports athletes, celebrities and influencers into the game for their fans to play as. He will be available through the in-game store beginning on Dec. 24, Fortnite’s social media accounts confirm.

Although he won’t be donning his signature No. 34 Bucks jersey, Giannis will be playable in at least two outfits: a sleeveless hoodie with his signature logo and a suit of armor inspired by the Greek gods.

Giannis, who ranked third in jersey sales behind LeBron James and Stephen Curry midway through last season, is one of the most popular athletes in the world by this point, drawing eyes from around the world to his new home in Milwaukee. This is only the next step in the ascendance of his worldwide popularity.

In 2021, IGN reported that Fortnite had 400 million active users signed up for the game, which released in its developmental stages in 2017 to resounding success.

RECENT COVERAGE FROM WTMJ, FLAGSHIP RADIO STATION OF THE MILWAUKEE BUCKS:

WATCH: Giannis Antetokounmpo hilariously roasts Bucks teammate Serge Ibaka in viral clip