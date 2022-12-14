GREEN BAY, Wis. — Holding onto the third spot in the NFC North, the Green Bay Packers (5-8) have failed to meet expectations for much of this season. That’s translating to NFL Pro Bowl voting for 2023.

The NFL announced current fan-voting totals for the upcoming Pro Bowl on Wednesday, and not a single Packers player is listed as leading their position. This year’s event is being transformed from a low-stakes football game to a series of skills competitions, giving players a chance to show off their unique talents.

Only a handful of players are under consideration at this point of the year. In the previous voting returns, former Pro Bowler Jaire Alexander ranked fifth overall for cornerbacks and running back Aaron Jones ranked eighth for his position.

READ: Packers plan to finish playing to win, not peeking at future

Normally, quarterback Aaron Rodgers is a lock to rank highly among NFC quarterbacks, whether it be by fan vote or the league’s decision. As Green Bay Packers fans know well, things haven’t panned out quite so well for the four-time MVP this season, leaving him on the outside looking in.

The Packers aren’t statistically eliminated from the postseason at this point, but they’ll need some resurgent play and a lot of luck to slide into a Wild Card position.

Green Bay will host the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and their new starting quarterback, Baker Mayfield, on Monday night. Like the Packers, this L.A. team has failed to reach the heights of recent seasons because of various injuries and personnel issues.

If you would like to vote for your favorite Green Bay Packers before voting closes, cast a Pro Bowl vote by clicking here!

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS STAFF:

READ: Winter Storm Watch in effect for northern Wisconsin, wintry mix expected for rest of the state