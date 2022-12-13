By RONALD BLUM
AP Baseball
Star shortstop Carlos Correa and the San Francisco Giants have agreed to a $350 million, 13-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday night because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.
