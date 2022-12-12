MILWAUKEE — Having spent years together competing against a rigid Eastern Conference, the Milwaukee Bucks locker room ha grown quite close. At the heart of the team is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who taught Serge Ibaka about how blunt he can be on his YouTube series ‘How hungry are you?‘

In part two of Ibaka’s sit-down with his Bucks teammate Jrue Holiday, the pair decided to call Giannis on FaceTime, waking the two-time MVP from a nap. When he realized that Ibaka was behind the call that woke him up, ‘the Greek Freak’ didn’t hesitate to jokingly roast his teammate:

“You’re not a chef. You’re not an artist. You’re a role player and a rebounder and a screen setter — that’s what you are. Bye.”

Since he joined the team in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers last season, Giannis and Ibaka have developed a strong relationship as two of the team’s marquee international players. The 2021 Finals MVP guest starred on ‘How hungry are you?’ earlier this year.

Ibaka, one of the backup centers/power forwards in head coach Mike Budenholzer’s rotation, was a shot-blocking menace in his prime, making an NBA All-Defensive team three times in his 14-year NBA career.

Chemistry clearly isn’t an issue for the Milwaukee Bucks, who hold the second-best record in the NBA at 19-7.

