By JENNA FRYER

AP National Writer

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was benched for Portugal’s game against Switzerland on Tuesday in the round of 16 of the World Cup.

The move came a day after his coach expressed frustration about Ronaldo’s attitude in the last match.

Goncalo Ramos was listed in the starting lineup in Ronaldo’s place.

Ronaldo showed obvious displeasure at being removed from the game against South Korea on Friday.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.