The Greek Freak and The King. What more could you want?

If you only go to one Bucks game a year, this is a great one to go to tomorrow night. I hear stories all the time about what it was like to watch Michael Jordan play in his prime, and I can’t wait to tell my grandkids I watched LeBron and Giannis go toe-to-toe.

We can get caught up in the length of the season and the amount of opponents that roll into town, “oh I’ll just catch them next year.” Well, if you’ve been waiting to see LeBron, you’ve been waiting since January of 2021. James was injured in last season’s meeting and did not play. You just never know when “the next time” becomes “the last time.”

Look, LeBron turns 38 at the end of the month. He is not going to play forever, but he’s not even the selling point. Giannis loves playing against the greats. Kobe, LeBron, Carmelo, Iverson … the players that inspired Antetokounmpo seem to bring some of his best performances.

Friday night you can see four players on the NBA’s 75th Anniversary team, and soon the changing of the guard with the two most electric athletes on the hardwood, in the house that Giannis built.