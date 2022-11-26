By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

Arizona State was finalizing a deal Saturday night to make Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham the youngest head football coach in a Power Five conference.

A person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press that the 32-year-old Phoenix native was on the verge of becoming the head coach at the school he graduated from just 10 years game.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because contract details still need to be worked out.

Sports Illustrated was first to report Arizona State was targeting Dillingham.

Arizona State fired Herman Edwards in September after a 1-2 start. The football program is also facing an NCAA investigation for alleged violations of recruiting rules committed under Edwards.

Dillingham began his coaching career at Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, Arizona, before being hired as an offensive analysis by then-Arizona State coach Todd Graham in 2014.

He has served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Memphis, Auburn, Florida State and Oregon this season.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.