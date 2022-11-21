Virginia canceled its game against rival Virginia Tech scheduled for Saturday following the slaying of three football players on campus just over a week ago.

The university made the announcement Monday night, a day after a nearly two-hour memorial service to remember Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry. The three were fatally shot after a field trip to see a play in Washington. Two others were wounded.

Former Virginia football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. faces three counts of second-degree murder and other charges.

Virginia also canceled its game last weekend against No. 23 Coastal Carolina.

