MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored 30 points, including a pair of free throws to put Miami up for good with 35 seconds left, and the Heat rallied from a 13-point fourth quarter deficit to beat the Phoenix Suns 113-112 on Monday night.

Phoenix had three shots to win on its final possession — a missed layup by Cameron Payne, a jumper from Devin Booker that Jimmy Butler blocked, and then a 3-pointer from Booker that fell short.

Butler finished with 16 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists for Miami. Caleb Martin and Kyle Lowry each scored 15 for Miami, which got back to .500 at 7-7.

Booker led the Suns with 25 points. Duane Washington Jr. added 21 for Phoenix. Deandre Ayton finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Suns, who shot only four free throws compared to 25 for Miami.

The Heat went 22 for 25 on those tries from the line, the 13th consecutive game in which they shot at least 80% from the stripe — extending their franchise record.

Torrey Craig’s layup with 8:03 left put Phoenix up 102-89, the Suns’ biggest lead of the night. The Heat outscored Phoenix 24-10 the rest of the way, then held on in the final seconds.

Lowry made a 3-pointer with 1:38 remaining for a 109-107 lead, Miami’s first time on top since the opening seconds of the second half. Booker answered with a 3-pointer to put Phoenix back on top, and the lead changed hands three more times in the final 58.4 seconds.

Both teams were missing key guards. Miami’s Tyler Herro was out for the fourth consecutive game with a sprained left ankle, and Phoenix’s Chris Paul sat with right heel soreness.

Suns: The Suns don’t believe Paul’s heel issue is long-term. “Day-to-day,” coach Monty Williams said. … Phoenix lost back-to-back games for the first time this season. … The Suns had been 7-0 in games in which they led by at least 13 points.

Heat: Among those in the crowd — Wayne Gretzky, Odell Beckham Jr. and Melvin Ingram. … Dewayne Dedmon had 12 for the Heat, including a pair of 3-pointers late in the third to stop a Phoenix run. … Adebayo also had 10 rebounds, and scored 14 of his points in the fourth.

Lowry’s first 3-pointer of the night was the 2,000th of his career. He’s the 12th player in NBA history to make that many.

South Florida native Dedric Taylor was one of the referees working the game, doing so on his 47th birthday. Taylor worked for the City of North Miami Beach Parks & Recreation Department and was a UPS driver before getting into the NBA as an official.

Suns: Host Golden State on Wednesday

Heat: Visit Toronto on Wednesday.

