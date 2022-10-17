After six weeks of the NFL season, the Packers are 3-3.

Remember this time a year ago when we were questioning the operation? Not on offense or defense, but with special teams.

“Did Mason Crosby become a bad kicker overnight”? Well, no, there was more to it. The long snapper wasn’t quite right. The holder? Well that didn’t work quite right either. The Packers worked through Corey Bojorquez and whoever the long snapper was really doesn’t matter.

Mason knows how to kick again, right? The operation has been fixed.

The only operation that is truly in question today after six weeks of the regular season is the offense.

But it’s not only Aaron Rodgers. The operation is in question.

The offensive line the biggest of all questions, decimated in that 27-10 loss to the New York Jets at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon. Bullied at the point of attack.

The receivers? Yeah, the unheralded group is unable to get separation. This is what happens when Davante Adams is allowed to walk to Las Vegas.

And there’s Aaron Rodgers, fighting for his life to stay upright, not able to take a five-step drop, and trying to throw to receivers who don’t have an ounce of separation from the man covering them.

It’s all part of the operation, and part of the reason why the Packers are 3-3 after six weeks of the season.

It can get fixed, and it likely will. But you’re going to have to be patient.

Will it be enough for the Packers to be a playoff team? That also remains a lingering question.