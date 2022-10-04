By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander and the Houston bullpen have not allowed a hit through eight innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Verlander struck out 10 and walked one in five innings before being pulled after 77 pitches Tuesday night. The AL West champion Astros led the NL wild-card Phillies 8-0 at the point.

Verlander retired the first 12 batters, fanning eight in a row at one point, and the only baserunner he allowed was Brandon Marsh on a walk to start the fifth.

Verlander’s performance lowered his MLB-leading ERA to a career-best 1.75 as he wrapped up the regular season of remarkable comeback after missing almost two full seasons after Tommy John surgery. The 39-year-old righty has pitched three no-hitters in his career.

Astros rookie Hunter Brown took over for the sixth and pitched two hitless innings. Brown struck out Nick Maton to start the eighth before Hector Neris came in and retired the next two batters to end the inning.

Bryce Harper and Marsh played Tuesday, but the Phillies fielded a lineup missing many of their regular starters after clinching their first playoff berth since 2011 a night before.

