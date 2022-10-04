It’s all over.

For the first time in 5 years, we will not have an October to remember in Milwaukee.

The Brewers were eliminated from playoff contention on Monday night by virtue of the Phillies win over the Astros.

It’s ironic that all the magic dried up on a night when they walked off the Arizona Diamondbacks.

That’s the word I’d use to describe this 5-year run of Brewers baseball: magic.

Chasing down the Cubs. Game 163. Christian Yelich’s MVP. Initial Out-Getters. A trip to the NLCS. A Game 7 at home.

Lo Cain saying “not today.” Brandon Woodruff pre-game Dixieland Delight.

Cy Corbin. The Airbender. Haderade.

It was magic. Every bit of it.

It all just went away in 2022.

That’s baseball.

This season will ultimately be remembered for what will go down as one of the worst trades in Wisconsin sports history.

Moving Josh Hader derailed everything.

But take heart in this – the magic can return.

There’s no rebuild in order here.

A couple of tweaks are the Brewers are right in position to recapture the magic in 2023.

