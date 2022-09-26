By PAUL NEWBERRY

ATLANTA (AP) — Geoff Collins is out as Georgia Tech’s football coach, fired Monday in the midst of his fourth season after failing to make headway with a brash plan to turn the Yellow Jackets into a national powerhouse through branding and promoting Atlanta’s big-city culture.

Collins was officially dumped during a meeting of the athletic association board two days after a 27-10 loss to Central Florida left him with a record of 10-28 at Georgia Tech.

Collins, whose team is 1-3 this season, finished with a winning percentage of just .263 — the lowest of 13 full-time coaches in the school’s history.

Bill Lewis had been the only Yellow Jackets coach to lose his job during a season. He resigned after a 1-7 start in 1994 when it became clear he would be fired.

Collins was the third Football Bowl Subdivision coach to be let go in the opening month of this season, following Scott Frost at Nebraska and Herm Edwards at Arizona State.

Georgia Tech also dismissed athletic director Todd Stansbury, who hired Collins and provided steadfast support even as the losses mounted.

