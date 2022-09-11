By JOHN PERROTTO

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Albert Pujols hit his 697th home run, moving past Alex Rodriguez into fourth place on the career list and doing it in dramatic fashion with a ninth-inning drive that rallied the St. Louis Cardinals over the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 Sunday.

The NL Central-leading Cardinals trailed 2-1 when Pujols connected for a two-run drive. Pujols had tied Rodriguez with a home run Saturday night.

Pujols trails Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) on the all-time homer chart.

The 42-year-old Pujols has 21 games left in his 22nd and final season in the big leagues. He’s hit 18 home runs this season.

The Cardinals went to the ninth inning trailing 2-0 but scored four runs off Chase DeJong (4-2)

Tommy Edman and Corey Dickerson led off with back-to-back doubles to produce the first run. Pujols followed with his homer to put the Cardinals on top.

One out after Pujols connected, Tyler O’Neil hit a solo shot to cap St. Louis’ big inning.

De Jong entered the game with a 19-inning scoreless streak.

Greg Allen’s two-out home run in the bottom of the ninth drew the Pirates within 4-3. Ryan Helsley then got Ben Gamel to fly out for his 16th save.

Chris Stratton (8-4) retired both batters he faced.

The Cardinals had been shut out on three hits through the first eight innings but rallied for their eighth win in their last 11 games. The Pirates missed a chance to win their first series since sweeping Milwaukee from Aug. 2-4.

Edman had two hits to run his hitting streak to 13 games.

Mitch Keller pitched seven scoreless innings for the Pirates, allowing just two singles. He struck out six and walked three.

The Cardinals’ Jose Quintana pitched one-run ball over 5 1/3 innings. It was his first start against the Pirates since they traded him to St. Louis on Aug. 1.

Rookie Jack Suwinski homered in the seventh to give the Pirates a 2-0 lead. Oneil Cruz drove in the game’s first run with a grounder in the third.

ANOTHER WINNING SEASON

The Cardinals clinched their 15th consecutive winning season Saturday night with a 7-5 victory over the Pirates. That ties the franchise record set from 1939-53.

SHELTON EJECTED

Pirates manager Derek Shelton was ejected by home plate umpire Clint Vondrak in the third inning for arguing a checked-swing third strike on Bryan Reynolds. It was Shelton’s four ejection of the season.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: Off Monday before opening a three-game home series with Milwaukee on Tuesday. LHP Jordan Montgomery (8-3, 3.08) will start for St. Louis. He is 5-0 with a 1.45 ERA in seven starts since being acquired from the New York Yankees in a trade.

Pirates: Open a four-game series at Cincinnati on Monday with RHP Bryse Wilson (2-8, 6.11) facing LHP Mike Minor (4-10, 5.70). Wilson is 0-2 with a 6.85 ERA in his last five games.

