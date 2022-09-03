By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Dylan Cease came within one out of his first career no-hitter, and the streaking Chicago White Sox pounded the Minnesota Twins 13-0 on Saturday night.

Cease got a huge ovation when came out to start the ninth. With fans on their feet, he struck out Caleb Hamilton swinging on a 1-2 slider and retired Gilberto Celestino on a fly to center.

Luis Arraez then dumped a line-drive single into right-center on a 1-1 pitch, ending Cease’s bid for Chicago’s third no-hitter in as many years. Lucas Giolito tossed one against Pittsburgh in 2020, and Carlos Rodón did it against Cleveland on April 14, 2021.

After a meeting on the mound, Cease struck out Kyle Garlick to finish his first career nine-inning complete game. He threw a seven-inning shutout against Detroit in 2021.

Teammates lined up outside the dugout and high-fived Cease as he walked off. Fans chanted “Cease! Cease!” and he came back out for more cheers.

Cease walked Jake Cave in the third and Gilberto Celestino in the sixth for Minnesota’s only other baserunners. Cave was erased when Gary Sanchez bounced into a double play. Celestino was stranded when Cease struck out Arraez.

Cease had seven strikeouts. He threw 103 pitches, 68 for strikes.

