By ARNIE STAPLETON

AP Pro Football Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos and quarterback Russell Wilson have agreed on a five-year, $245 million extension that includes $165 million in guarantees, a person with knowledge of the deal confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday morning.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the extension, first reported by ESPN, had not been confirmed by the team or Wilson’s representatives.

The extension pays Wilson an average salary of $49 million a year and keeps him in Denver through the 2028 season.

Wilson had two years and $51 million left on his contract when the Broncos acquired him from Seattle in March for a package of three players and five draft picks.

Wilson is set to earn $24 million this season and $27 million next year before the extension kicks in.

Wilson will make his Denver debut on Sept. 12 when the Broncos open the season at Seattle, where Wilson played for a decade, leading the Seahawks to two Super Bowl appearances and one championship.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.