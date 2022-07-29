For the third time in it’s the 26-year history, the Mega Millions jackpot exceeds 1-billion dollars. ONE BILLION DOLLARS.

Does the lottery do anything to alter the behavior of a professional athlete? Some would argue NFL players have already won the genetic lottery, and many are well compensated. The Mega Millions is different, however.

Curiosity got the best of me.

From experienced veterans to rookies who have yet to receive a paycheck, I was curious to see just how interested and intrigued members of the Packers are in the Mega Millions jackpot.