By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. women pulled a shocking upset in the 4×100 relay at world championships Saturday while the men finished second after a sloppy baton exchange that has become a ritual for that star-crossed team.

Andre DeGrasse beat Marvin Bracy to the line by .07 seconds to lift Canada to the victory in the men’s race in 37.48 seconds.

Bracy fell behind after twice reaching back and whiffing on the exchange from Elijah Hall, who went tumbling to the ground after he finally let go of the stick.

The U.S. women, a clear underdog to a Jamaican team that had won all but one of the six sprint medals at this meet, pulled the upset when Twanisha Terry held off 200 gold medalist Shericka Jackson for a .04-second victory.

The American team, which also included Melissa Jefferson, Abby Steiner and Jenna Prandini, finished in 41.14.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.