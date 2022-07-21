By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez and Alex Bregman both homered and combined for five RBIs as the Houston Astros completed a doubleheader sweep of the New York Yankees on Thursday with a 7-5 win in Game 2.

Chas McCormick added a two-run home run for the Astros, who won the season series 5-2 against the team with baseball’s best record.

Rookie J.J. Matijevic’s pinch-hit RBI single with two outs in the ninth inning lifted the Astros to a 3-2 win in the opener of the day-night doubleheader between the American League’s top teams.

Aaron Judge hit his MLB-leading 34th homer on a three-run shot off Brandon Bielak to the train tracks atop left field to cut the lead to 7-5 with one out in the ninth in Game 2.

Rafael Montero, who pitched an inning in the first game, took over and was greeted with a single by Gleyber Torres. But Matt Carpenter grounded into a double play to end the game and give Montero his seventh save.

Alvarez, who returned from the injured list Thursday, smacked his 27th homer to the seats in left field with two outs in the first to give Houston an early lead. The Astros went back-to-back when Bregman connected off Domingo Germán (0-1) four pitches later to make it 2-0.

There were runners on second and third with two outs in the second when Alvarez doubled off the wall in left-center to score two more and extend the lead to 4-0. Bregman singled to left field to send Alvarez home and make it 5-0.

Judge walked with one out in the third before the Yankees cut the lead to three on a home run by Torres.

The doubleheader coming out of the All-Star break was scheduled to help make up a series that was postponed because of the lockout. Houston won the first game of the series on June 30.

“It’s definitely news to watch us play each other,” New York’s Giancarlo Stanton said. “But at the end of the day, we’ve got to stay ahead of them for home-field (advantage) and every game is important. But there’s obviously a bit more spice on these games.”

Houston manager Dusty Baker echoed the sentiments of Stanton as it relates to his team.

“It’s just July, but it’s mid-July and these things count,” Baker said. “We’re trying to chase a team.”

Germán allowed six hits and five runs in three innings in his season debut after missing the first half of the season with a shoulder injury.

Houston starter Luis Garcia (8-5) yielded three hits and two runs in five innings for his fifth straight win after losing his previous four decisions.

McCormick’s home run came off JP Sears to extend the lead to 7-2 in the sixth.

In Game 1, Bregman led off the Houston ninth with a single against Michael King (6-3). Bregman advanced to third on Aledmys Díaz’s double. After Yuli Gurriel struck out, pinch-hitter Alvarez was walked intentionally to load the bases.

King looked as if he might be able to escape the jam after he struck out McCormick, but Matijevic drove in Bregman with an infield single to shortstop.

“The bullpen did a great job and boy, that was an exciting win for us and the fans and for J.J.,” Baker said. “I was happy for J.J.”

The Astros carried a 2-1 lead into the ninth. But Aaron Hicks singled against Héctor Neris (3-3) and scored on Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s two-out single, a grounder that rolled just past shortstop Jeremy Peña for the tying hit.

DJ LeMahieu homered in the fifth, but the Yankees were just 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position.

Houston jumped in front by scoring in each of the first two innings against Jordan Montgomery.

Jose Altuve and Peña opened Houston’s first with back-to-back bunt singles. Bregman drove in Altuve with a one-out single to center.

Mauricio Dubón walked and scored on rookie Korey Lee’s double in the second.

The Yankees loaded the bases with no outs in the third, but Cristian Javier escaped the jam with some help from his defense. Matt Carpenter lined to Gurriel at first, and he completed a double play by beating Judge back to first. Torres then flied out, ending the inning.

“They hit the ball hard like and couldn’t get through there,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “And then their bullpen was pretty tough against us today, too.”

Montgomery tied a season high with eight strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings. He allowed seven hits and walked one.

Javier tied a season high by issuing four walks while allowing one run and two hits in five innings. It was Javier’s first start against the Yankees since he pitched seven innings in a combined no-hitter at New York on June 25. Neris and Ryan Pressly finished the historic gem.

It was just the third doubleheader for the domed Minute Maid Park, which opened in 2000.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: Germán was activated from the 60-day injured list before Game 2. RHP Ryan Weber was designated for assignment.

Astros: OF Jose Siri was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land. … Pressly was not with the team after going on the paternity list following the birth of a daughter Wednesday. LHP Parker Mushinski was reinstated from the 15-day IL.

UP NEXT

Yankees: Jameson Taillon (10-2, 3.86 ERA) starts for the Yankees against Baltimore’s Tyler Wells (7-5, 3.38) in the opener of a three-game series against the Orioles on Friday night.

Astros: Houston’s Jose Urquidy (8-4, 4.09) opposes Seattle’s Marco Gonzales (5-9, 3.50) on Friday night in Game 1 of a three-game series against the surging Mariners, winners of 14 straight.

