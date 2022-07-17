By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce sped her way back to the top of the sprint game Sunday, winning her fifth world title at 100 meters by leading a Jamaican sweep and knocking off the reigning Olympic champion, Elaine Thompson-Herah.

The 35-year-old Fraser-Pryce, mother of a 4-year-old son, Zyon, led all the way and crossed the line in 10.67 seconds. She beat Shericka Jackson by 0.06 seconds while Thompson-Herah finished a surprising third in 10.81.

A night that started with thoughts that Thompson-Herah might knock off Florence Griffith-Joyner’s 34-year-old world record of 10.49 closed instead with Fraser-Pryce setting a world-championships record. Marion Jones set the old mark of 10.70 in 1999.

With her blonde and green-tinted hair waving in the breeze as she worked through her victory lap, Fraser-Pryce was all smiles — a different reaction than last year in Tokyo, when she finished second.

“I went back home and I worked and I worked and I came out here, and I had the success,” a beaming Fraser-Pryce said in her on-track interview.

She’ll add it to titles she won in 2009, ’13, ‘15 and ’19. She also won the Olympics in 2008 and 2012.

