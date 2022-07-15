ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — The Latest on the British Open (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

Not for the first time, Tyrrell Hatton is on the charge at St. Andrews.

The English player holed a long-range putt at No. 10 for a fourth birdie of his second round and moved to 6 under, two shots off the lead held by Cameron Young — an afternoon starter.

Hatton is a two-time winner of the Dunhill Links Championship, a European tour event in Scotland that is partly staged at St. Andrews.

The umbrellas are down and sweaters have come off as the weather improves at the home of golf. So should the scoring, with the fairways made softer by morning rain.

Talor Gooch birdied the par-5 14th hole and was one off the lead on 7 under. Dustin Johnson, the former No. 1 who also plays on the LIV Golf series, birdied Nos. 9 and 11 to join Hatton on 6 under.

10:20 a.m.

Tiger Woods is out on the course for his second round at the British Open. He played it safe on the first hole this time.

Woods found the middle of the fairway, the middle of the green and two-putted for par.

That’s a whole lot better than in the first round, where he hit a wedge into the Swilcan Burn from out of a fresh divot and ran up a double-bogey.

The two biggest movers early in the second round at St. Andrews were players who have signed up for LIV Golf, the Saudi-funded breakaway series.

Talor Gooch birdied two of his first three holes and was tied for second place at 6 under, two shots off the lead.

Paul Casey, the latest player to join LIV, was 3 under for his round after eight holes and at 4 under overall.

7:30 a.m.

Tiger Woods arrived at St. Andrews in shorts and a hoodie. He might also need an umbrella.

The second round of the British Open began under a light rain. That is likely to take some of the fire out of an Old Course that was so fast that it make the rounds go atrociously slow on Thursday.

Of greater concern to Woods is making up ground. His 78 in the first round was good to beat only seven other players. Three of them were past champions in their 50s. Woods figures he needs a 66 or better to make it to the weekend.

Cameron Young leads Rory McIlroy by two. They don’t tee off until the afternoon.

