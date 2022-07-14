I’m stating the obvious here: golf is hard.

If you’ve ever held a golf club, you already know that.

It’s even harder when you’ve put your body through countless surgeries on your neck, back, knees, and legs.

And, oh by the way, you’re still recovering from a catastrophic car accident that nearly took your life.

That’s where 46-year-old Tiger Woods finds himself heading into The Open Championship this weekend at St. Andrews.

But Tiger may have the great equalizer on his side this week: the golf course.

Tiger doesn’t have the length or strength that he used to, but this week isn’t about driving it.

It’s about stopping it.

St. Andrews is so hard, fast, and dry that players are struggling to control the golf ball.

Tiger’s experience and familiarity with this course, where he won in 2000 and 2005, give him a distinct advantage over the rest of the field.

His length will benefit from the conditions, and he can still control the ball with the best of them.

The long and short of it is this: Tiger’s going to contend this weekend.

It may be the last time that’s truly possible, so enjoy every second.

