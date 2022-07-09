By JAY COHEN

CHICAGO (AP) — Allie Quigley won the WNBA 3-Point Contest for a record fourth time Saturday, putting together a perfect final rack.

Going last in the final round, Quigley easily turned away Washington Mystics guard Ariel Atkins and Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard. After Atkins put up 21 points and Howard had 14, Quigley rolled to 30 points.

It was one sweet victory for Quigley, who is from nearby Joliet, played college ball at DePaul and helped the Chicago Sky win the WNBA title last season. Sky teammate Candace Parker cheered her on in an Quigley DePaul jersey, and Quigley’s wife, Courtney Vandersloot, another Sky guard, also clapped excitedly courtside.

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu and Zoe Brooks, a point guard from New Jersey who has committed to North Carolina State, combined to win the Skills Challenge. Ionescu and Brooks defeated Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith and Victoria Flores, a prep point guard from Texas, in the final.

The format for the Skills Challenge paired a WNBA player with a player from the Elite Youth Basketball League participating in the 2022 Nike Nationals for a full-court obstacle course.

